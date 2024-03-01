The winner of the 2023 Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition will bring his When I See You tour to Aberystwyth this week.
N’famady Kouyaté is a young energetic master musician from Guinea who relocated to Cardiff in 2019.
N’famady released his first EP in July 2021, recorded in the legendary Rockfield Studios, with a full band line up, including guest appearances from Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals), Lisa Jên Brown (9Bach), and Kliph Scurlock (The Flaming Lips).
The EP features mash-ups of traditional Guinean songs with new Welsh lyrics, modern & traditional instrumentation, played by a 10-piece band.
N’famady is now working on his highly anticipated debut album, aiming for its release in late 2024, ahead of another busy year of venue and festival performances. N’famady brings his show to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 8 March.