Pop Idol winner Will Young is coming to Aberystwyth and tickets go on sale next week!
Tickets for the 19 October show go on sale next Friday, 26 April, but there will be an exclusive pre-sale on Wednesday, 24 April for Aberystwyth Arts Centre music newsletter subscribers.
Commenting on his upcoming tour, Will said: “I’m remembering my roots of pop and completely welcoming it. It’s time to celebrate and have fun.”
Will is one of Britain’s best-loved and steadfast pop singer-songwriters of the 2000s. The singer, songwriter, and actor came to prominence after winning the 2002 inaugural series of the ITV talent contest Pop Idol, making him the first winner of the worldwide Idol franchise.
In 2022 he celebrated 20 years since his momentous Pop Idol win with a greatest hits album and a sell-out national tour, a glorious recap of a career that has seen all eight of his studio albums hitting Top 3 in the UK - four of which went to No.1.
His forthcoming album, ‘Light It Up’, which is released on 9 August, is being described as Will Young’s return to “joyous pop”.
He said: “I think for me it was about finally feeling more content and being able to go back to embracing joyous unashamed pop music.
“I really hope this is the go-to pop album for a dance, for a cry and for a celebration. I know I do all three with it.”
To celebrate the new album, Will is embarking on his most intimate tour yet, which is taking shape as an up-close-and-personal evening of acoustic performances, stories and conversation.
Commenting further on the tour, Will said: “I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been.
“I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.”
For a performer who thrives on stage, having done eight sold-out national tours and countless festival appearances (he has performed at Glastonbury three times); it feels like he’s hitting a new stride with renewed vigour.