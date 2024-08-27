‘Prima Facie’ was originally released in 2022 and broke multiple box office records to become the most watched NT Live of all time.
Cardigan’s Mwldan is thrilled to be able to share Jodie Comer’s multi award-winning performance with audiences again on the big screen on 12, 18 and 26 September at 7pm and on 17 October at 2pm.
Jodie Comer (’Killing Eve’) made her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play. Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. ‘Prima Facie’ takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game. Justin Martin directs this solo tour de force.
Visit www.mwldan.co.uk or call the box office.