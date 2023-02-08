A LLANUWCHLLYN couple who have been together nearly 30 years will appear on the S4C show Priodas Pum Mil this weekend.
Shan Ranson and Alun Jones farm on the hills near the village, with the help of their two children Ifan and Ana.
The couple met at Cerrigydrudion Show dance and have been together nearly 30 years.
Shan, who works for a community housing company said: “Alun is a brilliant father, kind, patient and really laid back, I’d say.”
“Shan is a beautiful girl, beautiful eyes,” said Alun. “She’s very organised – she keeps everything in order – she keeps me organised!”
But Shan and Alun won’t be organising their wedding – that will be the responsibility of their friends and family – and Trystan and Emma, of course!
But the couple can make suggestions and share some of their wishes for the big day.
“I don’t want anything too formal – I’d like something more rustic,” said Shan. “Getting married in Llanuwchllyn chapel is important to Alun and therefore important to me.”
Shan wants to make an impression on Alun on the day, so she agrees when Trystan suggests that she has a pamper session on the morning of the wedding.
“I want to go into the chapel and – I don’t know if he will do this – but I’d like it if he turned round and said ‘wow’! Or have tears in his eyes...,” said Shan.
And what about some personal touches which will make their day unique and unforgettable?
Alun loves training sheepdogs and he starts every day with a cup of good coffee. Shan loves creating and tasting cocktails of all sorts - elements that the team of family and friends are keen to weave into the big day.
Trystan and Emma work hard as usual – this time the two have a go at making a wedding cake – with the help of chef Simon from the Palé Hall Hotel.
They also give sheepdog trialling a go on the farm of Aled Owen - two-time winner of the World Sheepdog Championships and one of Alun’s all-time heroes.
Is there any way to include Aled and his sheepdogs in the plans for the big day?... Watch Priodas Pum Mil to find out more about this and several other unexpected surprises which are sure to make Shan and Alun’s wedding day one to remember for everybody.
Priodas Pum Mil airs on Sunday 19 February at 8pm on S4C.