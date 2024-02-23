The Opening Doors Festival is back!
The festival timetable has been announced and tickets are on sale for five jam-packed days of theatre, workshops and lots more.
Opening Doors Festival is an international theatre festival for young audiences, the only festival of its kind in Wales. This will be the 10th Opening Doors event, bringing theatre companies, programmers and producers from all over the world to Wales for a feast of various work.
It’s a special and unique opportunity to sample some of the world’s best theatre for young audiences, but also a chance for us to show off the best from the Welsh theatre scene too. The programme includes seven productions from overseas and 12 productions from Wales.
The main funders of the festival are the Arts Council of Wales, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Ceredigion County Council.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: “It’s great to see the Opening Doors Festival back once again for 2024. This is an exciting festival, held in Aberystwyth, and bridges international cultures. It’s brilliant to see the initiative taking advantage of financial support by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through the County Council. Remember to get in touch if you have a project which could gain from similar support.”
The majority of the events take place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre or Arad Goch, but there will also be events in the bandstand, on the prom and in schools and halls around the town.
In the evenings, there will be opportunities to watch some of the biggest shows of the festival, Meet Fred, Invisible Lands, When the Moon Spun Round and The Diary of an Ugly Duckling and a gig at Canolfan Arad Goch with Tara Bandito and Dadleoli.
This is only a small selection of the feast of events that make up the festival.