RHOD Gilbert returns to the stage in Aberystwyth this month after overcoming his battle with stage-four cancer.
The Carmarthen comic will play two sold out shows in the Great Hall, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, on Thursday 30 and Friday, 31 January.
‘Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit’ tour has recently been commended in multiple critics round-ups of ‘Best Comedy’ shows in 2024.
The show has been featured in The Guardian, The Telegraph, Chortle, The British Comedy Guide and The Arts Desk lists for ‘best’ and ‘most memorable’ comedy shows this year, with the Telegraph writing: “Gilbert’s roof-raising account of his cancer diagnosis and treatment surely left all who saw it feeling glad to be alive.”
In his last show, ‘The Book of John’, Rhod was dealing with some pretty pungent life citrus, and an idiot called John. Little did he know that things were about to turn even more sour…
But Rhod’s not bitter; he’s bouncing back and feeling remarkably zesty. Hilariously dark, passionate and way too personal, this is classic Gilbert, squeezing every last drop out of life’s latest curveballs…with a little help from an old adversary.
This new live show sees Rhod back on stage doing what he does best. Candid, hilarious and uplifting; it’s a show about navigating the dark bits and turning life’s giant grapefruits into something approaching lemonade.
Rhod said: “After the year I’ve had, it’s wonderful to be alive and going back on the road. I can’t wait to get back on stage and I’m ready to get way too personal about life’s recent ups and downs. When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them ’til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***”.
The stand up shows are also raising money for Cancer Research UK, already raised a staggering £118,299 for the cause.