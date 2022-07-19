Robin’s Eisteddfod double role

O Dresden i Dregaron (From Dresden to Tregaron); from Germany to Wales, will now include four world premiers by Beethoven, Pwyll ap Sion, Guto Puw and Patrick Rimes. Two arrangements by Haydn will also be performed and one by Sioned Webb, first performed by the soprano Elin Manahan Thomas and the European Union Chamber Orchestra. Dafydd Idris, the folk singer from Pontypridd will sing the folk song in their familiar unaccompanied versions. The tenor is the local and internationally acclaimed operatic singer Robyn Lyn Evans and the trio will consist of Gwenno Morgan (piano), Patrick Rimes (violin), Jordan Williams (cello) and Sioned Webb (piano). The performance will take place in the Babell Lên on the Eisteddfod field at Tregaron on Monday, 1 August at 7.30pm.