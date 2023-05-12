NEWLY qualified nurses from Ceredigion are to feature in a new fly-on-the-wall BBC documentary next week.
Seven nurses from across the Hywel Dda region are to appear in the BBC series ‘Rookie Nurses’, which starts on BBC Three on 17 May at 9pm, and on BBC One Wales on 22 May at 10.40pm.
The series captures the lives of young, newly qualified nurses working on the front line in healthcare.
Told from the nurses’ perspective, it follows the stories of the challenging situations they face each day, seeing them care for patients and their families through what can be the most difficult times in their lives.
During the series, we hear from nurses Mikey, Leah, Caitlin, Gina, Nivea, Issie and Angelo, as they start their jobs as fully fledged qualified nurses, learning how to deal with the complexities of life, death and everything in between.
In the first episode, 24-year-old Leah is at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth and dealing with a patient who has suffered a freak lawnmower accident that ended with an amputation. Leah relishes the opportunity to deal with the case despite the shocking nature of the injury.
The cameras also follow Mikey, a 22-year-old nurse at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen, with the trauma team as they treat a severely-concussed 18-year-old rugby player. He reassures and comforts his patient, who’s confused and suffering memory loss.
Mikey says: “I’ve never dealt with someone with such bad concussion, and I think it’s so scary when you’ve got literally someone your own age not being able to tell you what their name is, where they live. You almost can’t comprehend how scary that must be.”
Amid the drama on the wards, there’s a big moment for 21-year-old healthcare assistant Caitlin, who is on her way to collect her new nurses uniform. She had thought of becoming an air-hostess, but now after years of studying, can’t wait to join her colleagues in her blues.
Mandy Rayani, Director of Nursing, Quality & Patient Experience at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We are incredibly proud to see the work of some of our newly qualified nurses, from different services across the health board, showcased in the BBC’s Rookie Nurses series.
“It shines a light on this inspiring profession and illustrates how varied the nursing role is and the different opportunities available within it.
“The programme reflects many of the highs and lows faced by nurses in healthcare today and it’s clear to see the enthusiasm, care and passion our nurses have for their patients and their profession.
“I wish to thank everyone involved in the making of the series, those in front of the camera and others behind the scenes.”