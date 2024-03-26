An award-winning film will be shown in Gwynedd this month.
Adra, is coming to Caernarfon and a live panel discussion featuring the directors plus famous faces from the film will also take place alongside the screening.
Lanberis is the diamond at the heart of the rugged north Wales scenery; hunkered down below Yr Wyddfa, it's the epicentre of adventure climbing in the UK.
Through interviews and archives, this Coldhouse Collective film explores the impact of this picturesque corner of Cymru on climbers over the last century, celebrating the spirit of 'hiraeth' - a longing for home.
The live panel discussion will feature directors and editors Emma Crome and Menna Wakeford, as well as famous faces from the film - Lewis Perrin Williams, Jim Perrin and James McHaffie.
Gain insights into the making of Adra and the impact of Llanberis on climbers.
The screening and panel event will take place at Galeri, Caernarfon on Friday, 12 April at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available at https://shorturl.at/nsyCO.