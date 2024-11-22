Join Russell Walker at Mwldan in Cardigan on 28 November (7.15pm) for his talk, America’s Next President.. What Now?
He dives into the campaign’s twists, the election and what might come next.
The 2024 election is the most significant presidential campaign in one hundred years, and that includes the last election in 2020. In their own inimitable style, the History Boys (and Girl) will take you through the campaign, the election and talk about what it means for the country and the world.
This talk, in English, is in the Mwldan gallery area. There is bench seating and some chairs with backs. Arrive early if you need this. If you have accessibility issues, please contact the box office.