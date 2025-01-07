A parade to celebrate the Welsh patron saint of lovers will return to the streets of Aberystwyth later this month
The Santes Dwynwen Parade will take place on Saturday, 25 January from 2pm, with locals encouraged to attend and wear their brightest colours.
The parade will then head to Ceredigion Museum for a Twmpath.
This is the third year the parade has been held and organisers hope it will prove as successful.
This year, some of Gŵyl Cariad Aber’s artists have been working with the town council on creative packs for local schools.
Inspired by the Wish Fish from Dwynwen’s story, these packs give kids a chance to make something special to carry with them in the parade.