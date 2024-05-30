Music lovers are in for a feast of fabulous performances at Gregynog Hall near Newtown as the historic house gets ready to host a sensational series of musical events.
On Friday, 7 June, Gregynog welcomes Dai Rob for an evening of pies and pints. Dai’s blend of chilled out tunes are perfect for a summer evening.
On Saturday, 8 June, The Music Room hostS an unforgettable evening with renowned Welsh pianist Llŷr Williams, joined by violinist Ezo Sarici, who will perform a solo piece by contemporary composer Huw Watkins.
On 10 June Gregynog’s resident orchestra Sinfonia Cymru return for a week of
rehearsals with two free public performances.
The week-long residency is part of a long-standing partnership between Gregynog and Sinfonia Cymru, celebrating the hall’s history as a venue for classical concerts.
The orchestra is collaborating with acclaimed musicians and climate activists Simmy Singh (violin), Will Pound (harmonica) and Delia Stevens (percussion) on a new tour named Regenerate: Seasons for Change, a ground-breaking project using music as a catalyst to discuss the future of the planet.
Caroline Tress, Sinfonia Cymru chief executive, said: “We’re passionate about supporting young musicians in every way possible. In this project we’re proud to provide the next generation of incredible musicians with a stage to explore the climate crisis and the future of our planet.
“We’re grateful to Gregynog Hall for supporting this project and we are excited to rehearse in their stunningly beautiful green spaces. We can’t wait to share our music and inspire important discussions with audiences across Wales.”
There will be a free, ticketed open rehearsal of Regenerate: Seasons for Change in Gregynog on Thursday, 13 June (6pm-7.30pm).
The final event is a free, 50-minute concert with Sinfonia Cymru at 11am on Saturday, 15 June. Musicians put together pieces with a mix of styles and you can chat with them afterwards.
Gregynog's performers are Alis Huws, Official Royal Harpist to King Charles II, flautist Mina Middleton and Ben Tarlton on cello. The performance is free, everyone welcome but ticket is required.