Aberystwyth trumpeter Tomos Williams returns to Aberystwyth with a new project re-imagining music from the Welsh folk tradition.
'Blodeugerdd/The Great Welsh Songbook' comprises a stellar line-up of Welsh jazz musicians: Huw Warren (piano) Paula Gardiner (bass), Mark O'Connor (drums), Rachel Musson (tenor sax), Eadyth Crawford (vocalist) and Tomos (trumpet).
Tomos has partnered with Aberystwyth Arts Centre for this venture, which takes place there on 2 October (7.30pm).
Tomos said: “It's always a pleasure to return to Aber to play and the Great Hall is a fantastic space. I’m so grateful for the continued support of the arts centre team that allows me to bring new original Welsh music to Aberystwyth.
“I’m also grateful to Tŷ Cerdd for funding these new compositions.”
