Cardigan’s Small World Theatre have two events coming up.
The first is Mari Mathias and Endro on 21 June at 7pm.
The venue looks forward to welcoming Mari Mathias and her band, as well as the support act Endro.
Mari brings a surging energy on stage with her beautiful tones and delicate melodic vocals, marrying intimate moments of storytelling and exhilarating folk sounds.
Endro is a dynamic duo of musicians from Brittany, known for their captivating performances on the Celtic harp (Klervi Rouyer) and acoustic guitar (Neven Le Pennec).
The second event is the Circus Cabaret fundraiser on 6 July at 7pm.
This is described by the venue as “another spectacular annual Circus Cabaret, lovingly created by Syrcas Byd Bach and showcasing this year’s talented students”.
The evening will feature a range of aerial circus acts performed on apparatus such as trapeze, silks, rope and sling.
This cabaret-style show is full of energy and excitement with students of all ages taking part.