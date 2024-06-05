The next Cellar Bards night in Cardigan will be a celebration of 12 years of this popular spoken word event.
The Cellar Bards have lined up special guest, Menna Elfyn for the anniversary event, which takes place on Friday, 14 June, at The Cellar, Quay Street.
Doors and the bar open at 7.30pm. Entry is £3, and open mic spots are available - sign up on the door by 8pm.
Menna is an award-winning Welsh poet and playwright who has published 15 collections of poetry, novels for children, stage and television plays as worked on documentaries. Her poetry, in Welsh and English, is published by Bloodaxe Books.
She was awarded the Anima Istranza International Prize for her contribution to poetry in Sardinia in 2009 and in 2022 received a Chomondeley Award from the Society of Authors.
She co-edited with John Rowlands ‘The Bloodaxe Book of Modern Welsh Poetry’. Her work has been translated into over 20 languages. She has worked with many Welsh and American composers such as Karl Jenkins and the late Hilary Tann. She was made Poet Laureate for the Children of Wales in 2022.
She is Professor Emerita, University of Wales, Trinity Saint David and a regular newspaper columnist. She is also Honorary President of Wales PEN Cymru for which she campaigns for other writers worldwide.
Cellar Bards is the only regular spoken word event in Cardigan, meeting on the second Friday in each month. There’s a great programme planned for the rest of this year, including guest readings and performances from top poets Susie Wildsmith, Rae Howells, Kittie Belltree, Chrys Salt, Tony Curtis and Des Mannay.
Writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels are welcome on the open mic. People who want to read their own work, or favourite pieces from other writers, can put their names down at the door on the night (max five minutes at the mic each). Or go along to listen to some great guests, plus a variety of spoken word performances from talented regulars.
See The Cellar Bards Facebook page for more information.