On Saturday 25 May The Irish House Party are heading to Cardigan’s Mwldan to perform live!
There are no flat caps or twee costumes here. Instead you get incredibly talented musicians and dancers who simply want to bring you the sound and fun of Ireland in an intimate and homely setting.
The live music, Irish dancing and banter is infectious and enters the psyche in seconds. The show itself features All Ireland champion musicians and dancers who combine a unique blend of light hearted audience interaction with fascinating stories about the music and the instruments themselves.
The original show was set up in Dublin by a group of musicians who wanted visitors to the city to experience what a real Irish house party is like. It’s all presented in a fun and humorous way resulting in a fabulous theatre going experience.
Look forward to seeing you at The Irish House Party soon!
Tickets are priced at £20 and are available now from Mwldan.