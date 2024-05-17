A much-loved character will visit a popular silver-lead mine near Aberystwyth during the half-term holiday.
Visitors to The Silver Mountain Experience near Ponterwyd will experience the story of Alice in Wonderland like never before.
This exciting experience will be included within the standard entry ticket price when visiting between May 26-30, enhancing a great-value day out for all the family.
Nearly 160 years ago, one of the most loved classic children’s stories was written about a girl called Alice who went on many adventures in her family’s summer home in north Wales.
‘The Mad Hatter’s Tale’ reimagines this story by bringing it back to Wales, allowing guests to follow in Alice’s footsteps as they follow the Mad Hatter through a retelling like no other.
As well as this actor-lead tour, guests are invited to complete ‘The Time Quest’ to help the Hatter unstick time from 6 o’clock by finding clues around the site.
There will also be Tea Party Garden Games, where visitors can play Flamingo Croquet and Top Hat Toss! They might even be able to have a spot of tea with the Mad Hatter, too.
Alongside these special activities, visitors can enjoy a choice of guided and actor-led tours, above and below ground. Embark on a family adventure to hunt down the elusive and shy dragon Grotty on ‘A Dragons Tale’, or brave ‘The Black Chasm’ a thrilling tour that delves into ancient myths and gruesome legends.
For history buffs there’s ‘A Miners Life’, which goes through 280 years of fascinating Welsh History.
Included in every ticket is access to the mining museum, onsite café, Woo Hoo Woods, play area and tours and trails which are ideal for all the family.
To extend the fun even longer, Ultimate Xscape is onsite with the choice of two thrilling escape rooms. Head to www.ultimateexscape for more information.
The Red Kite café (www.redkitecafe.co.uk) located opposite the site, serves delicious hot food.
Find out more and to book tickets online visit www.silvermountainexperience.co.uk/madhatter/