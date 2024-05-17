A scheme for a large-scale four-bedroom house and shed by a young family to allow them to be “custodians” of the nearby family farm has been turned down “with a heavy heart” by Ceredigion planners.
In an application recommended for refusal at Ceredigion County Council’s May development management committee meeting, Mr and Mrs C Lloyd, of Maesyglyn, Bwlchygroes sought permission for the erection of a dwelling, garage and agricultural building on a plot next to Glyndewi, outside the hamlet.
The field is currently farmed by the father of one of the applicants.
It was recommended for refusal on grounds including it was in an unsustainable location, it would undermine the delivery of the housing strategy of the adopted Local Development Plan, and would be detrimental to the rural character and appearance of the surrounding area.
It had been brought to committee determination at the request of local member Cllr Maldwyn Lewis.
Cllr Lewis told members at the meeting: “The applicant and his wife currently hold employment as key members of society and also give of their time to the community, such as youth rugby training.
“I consider them as an asset to the community and it would be a shame for them to move from the area.”
In his submission to the committee Cllr Lewis added: “The applicant and his family are considered the next generation to be the custodian of the family farm which has been in their care for a few generations.
“The applicant’s father is nearing retirement and has certain health issues which means having his son nearby would ease a lot of work pressure and would give assurances in terms of animal welfare especially during lambing and calving.”
Head of planning for Ceredigion Russell Hughes-Pickering warned that, as the scheme represented “a very significant departure” from the local development plan, there was a high risk the application would be “called-in” if granted.
Councillor Ifan Davies moved the recommendation for refusal with “a heavy heart”.
“There’s nothing you can hang your hat on here; as it stands at the moment there isn’t a way forward for it,” he said.