For the first time since before the pandemic, Arad Goch’s Opening Doors Festival is back.
From 12 to 16 March, Aberystwyth will be buzzing as theatre companies from all over the world arrive to perform for young people and children.
Performances will be held in various locations all over the town, as well as performances in theatres outside Aberystwyth too.
The festival will also include numerous workshops, discussions and social events.
So keep your eyes on Arad Goch’s social media profiles as they will be announcing more and more details about the festival over the coming weeks and months.