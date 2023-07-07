Aberystwyth-based printmaker Ian Phillips is one of three artists with work on display this month at Canfas in Cardigan.
Ian specialises in consecutive series of linocut and woodcut prints taken from drawings done while walking footpaths or exploring particular areas of interest.
Elizabeth Haines has lived and worked in Pembrokeshire for over 40 years. Her inspiration comes from poetry and music as well as the natural world. She trained as an illustrator, but her work has evolved gradually into a much more flexible and imaginative approach, a style which balances between topography and abstraction.
Carl Chapple studied at St Martin’s School of Art in London and lives and works in south Wales. His work is influenced by Classical and Renaissance painting and focuses on the human form and movement. His current work with the Welsh Ballet showcases the fascination with which he paints dancers.