A concert has raised £400 for the Tywyn Dementia Support Group.
The concert was held at Tywyn Baptist Church on Thursday, 18 June.
Totaleigh Music organised a celebration of songand the Musical Director was Leigh Matthews, Head of Totaleigh Music.
A wonderful evening was enjoyed by all and £400 was raised.
A huge heartfelt thanks to all the performers:
Totaleigh Music Singing Stars, Cor Meibion Bro Dysynni, Tra Mor Social Singers, Sammie Mac, Mike Cook, Beth Edwards, John TyDu, Pam Doherty, Molly Hodges & Amelia Wyre, Jac Jones, Jodie Pountney & Ross Thorburn, Totaleigh Music piano teacher Lisa Cook , Totaleigh Music Vocal Tutors Holly Morris & Connor Newdick. Thanks also to volunteers on the door and raffle: Susan Griffith, Valerie Nordan, Nicki Lee and Liz Kinsman.
Special thanks go to Tywyn Baptist Church for their wonderful hospitality.
Leigh said: “It was such a fabulous evening. I was super proud of all the performers and let’s hope this is the first of many more concerts to celebrate the vocal talent in our local area.
“Personal thanks to Holly Morris and Connor Newdick. To reiterate what I said last on the night, Holly and Connor are the backbone of Totaleigh Music, and I couldn't put on these events without them. Well done to everyone involved!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.