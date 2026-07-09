A race night at Y Meirionnydd Boutique Hotel in Dolgellau has raised over £500 for charity.
The venue’s first race night was run by Sandy Venables with support from Rose Martin And Patrick Martin, and £530 was raised for Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Alaw Ward in aid of cancer care and support.
Sandy lost her mum, Jean Langton, to a brain tumour at the age of 60, and her sister, Barbara Langton, to cervical cancer at just 52 years old.
Since taking ownership of the hotel in October 2025, Sandy has been committed to bringing the community together through a variety of events at the hotel.
Sandy, who hopes this will be the first of many fundraising events at the hotel, said: “Many thanks to everyone who came to our race night it was great fun and we're looking forward to doing it again.
“Rose and Patrick you are superstars in my eyes the stuff you do for charity is unreal. Thanks for your help the practice runs and for all your support
“We were really grateful for all the donations for our raffle prizes and we managed to raise £530 for the Alaw Unit in aid of cancer care and support.
“Many thanks to all the lovely businesses and people of Dolgellau who donated prizes and money and to those who attended.
Massive thanks to The Ship, The Fork Cork n Feathers, Gwyndy, Hunky Dory, Coco, Unicorn, The Stag, Cakes by Courtney, Bah Himbug, Gwin Dylanwadm and Cegin Aur.
“In addition to this there were a whole load of lovely people in and around Dolgellau too many to mention who gave us money or raffle prizes a massive thank you from us.
“We at the Meirionnydd donated some raffle prizes and some money to get us over the £500 mark.”
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