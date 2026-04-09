‘From Inside the Glass’ is Tywyn writer Tony Stringfellow’s fourth printed collection of poetry.
Tony endeavours to strike a chord and give rise to deep thoughts on daily issues whether personal, social or global, but also likes to punctuate his collections with some lighter reflections and illustrations.
Commentaries on social and financial issues appear in the ‘City Street’ chapter of poems, through to political awareness in ‘The White Man’, and privileged depravity in ‘The Prince and the Pimp’.
Other collections available from Amazon, other suppliers, or from Tony direct are ‘Silent Solitudes’, ‘Cracks in the Shell’, ‘Redundant Love Poems’ an audio collection ‘Naked Therapy’, and a book about Marc Bolan, ‘The Wizard’s Gown, Marc Bolan Unglittered’.
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