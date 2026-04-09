Aberystwyth’s National Library of Wales is offering an exciting opportunity for emerging or early career photographers to submit proposals for a brand-new commission, which will include professional mentorship from two talented photographers and a chance for their work to be added to the library’s collection.
Made possible by CELF, the national contemporary art gallery for Wales, the commission asks applicants to create a series of 10 photographic portraits that represent the people of Wales today.
Linking in with the current Portrait and Power exhibition at the National Library, successful candidates will receive the mentorship of exhibiting artists Denver Shai and Taiye Omokore, whose work is also held in the National Library of Wales.
The completed commissions will be hosted on CELF and will be permanently preserved in the photographic collection at the National Library of Wales.
The Portrait & Power exhibition focuses on those that have often been left out of history, exploring how identity, the way we look at others, and power all come together in portraiture. Using both old and new artworks, the exhibition invites us to rethink traditional roles, challenge how portraits are usually made, and explore how they reflect — or change — the stories we tell about gender, race, class, and belonging.
Selected candidates will then develop their commission with mentorship and receive a fee of £1250 upon submission in early July.
Proposals should be sent to [email protected], and include your name, preferred pronouns, address, contact details, a brief paragraph about yourself, a proposal for your project concept including who you would like to photograph and why in more than 200 words, or a few mock images with annotations to showcase your idea best.
Examples of previous work or links to relevant sites where this can be viewed, if possible, should also be included.
Proposals should be submitted by 5pm on 24 April.
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