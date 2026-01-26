Dolgellau Music Club: In February 2023 Benedict Holland's Manchester-based Victoria Quartet, together with viola player Catherine Yates, gave a hugely enjoyable performance of string quintets by Mozart and Dvořák.
On Friday, 6 February at 7.30pm, the quartet returns to Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, but this time in the company of John Bradbury (Principal Clarinet of the BBC Philharmonic), for a programme including two wonderful clarinet quintets by Weber and Brahms, as well as a less well-known but also beautiful Phantasy for String Quartet by Imogen Holst.
Since its formation in 2016 the Victoria String Quartet has performed for chamber music societies and festivals throughout the UK, and has been praised for its detailed and thoughtful performances at venues including Kendal (Lake District Summer Music), Pinner and Buxton Festivals, London, Manchester (Bridgewater, RNCM and Stoller Halls), north Norfolk, north and west Wales and the Scottish Borders. Clarinettist John Bradbury has played Guest Principal with all the major UK orchestras and has given many solo performances with the BBC Philharmonic, including the Mozart, Nielsen, Stanford and MacMillan Concertos.
His celebrated Naxos disc 'The English Clarinet' remains a bestseller, followed in 2023 by 'From the Airwaves' (hits from the 1920s and '30s) on the MPR label. Together, these fine musicians are guaranteed to give an exhilarating recital of the highest quality.
