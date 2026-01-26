Since its formation in 2016 the Victoria String Quartet has performed for chamber music societies and festivals throughout the UK, and has been praised for its detailed and thoughtful performances at venues including Kendal (Lake District Summer Music), Pinner and Buxton Festivals, London, Manchester (Bridgewater, RNCM and Stoller Halls), north Norfolk, north and west Wales and the Scottish Borders. Clarinettist John Bradbury has played Guest Principal with all the major UK orchestras and has given many solo performances with the BBC Philharmonic, including the Mozart, Nielsen, Stanford and MacMillan Concertos.