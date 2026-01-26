A Dolgellau man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug driving.
Dyllan Taylor, of 19 Maestalaran, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 19 January.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped while driving on Cader Road in Dolgellau on 17 August last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Taylor had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Taylor was also driving while uninsured.
Magistrates disqualified Taylor from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £253.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £101.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.