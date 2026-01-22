Dolgellau’s Cerrig Camu residential home has closed leaving vulnerable residents and their families with no choice but to leave the place they have called home for years.
Christina Dembinska’s son had lived at the home for six years, but was told he must move out before Christmas. It is believed that 15 vulnerable residents, aged from their mid-20s to mid-60s, have been affected by the closure of the facility, owned by care provider Achieve Together.
Christina described the home as the “best possible place” when she first chose it for her son, who is blind, non-verbal, and has complex needs.
“It felt like a safe residential home with extensive grounds, an on-site day centre, and a strong, dedicated team of staff,” she said.
“It seemed like somewhere he could live happily and securely for life.”
But standards had declined in recent years, as she explained.
“Following Covid, the Owl Centre never reopened. The gardens have become so overgrown residents haven’t been able to use them for the past two summers.
“Roof repairs promised in April never started, despite scaffolding being up and materials delivered.”
Cerrig Camu has had four managers in five years, and the Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) placed the home under special measures.
Christina says staff morale suffered, but despite these issues, the home still offered a lifeline, and she hoped Gwynedd Council, Care Inspectorate Wales, and Welsh Government would help, but the home closed on Monday, 19 December.
“My son has had to move the Midlands now,” said Christina.
“He’s okay, but it’s a transition process, it takes time for everyone involved.
“I’m still sorting out the new set up as it’s supported living not residential (Hobson’s choice) but time will tell.”
When asked about the future of the building, a spokesperson for Achieve Together said: “I can confirm the home is currently for sale.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.