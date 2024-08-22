Machynlleth Festival continues, and organisers have shared two more videos of acts performing today (Friday).
The first is the Marmen Quartet who perform tonight (see above), and the second is a teaser for tomorrow lunchtime’s performance of the one woman opera, 'La Voix Humaine' (’The Human Voice’).
The videos show the range of items on offer at the festival, which continues until 25 August.
Free events include a Tango workshop and open air performances, and a brand new event will close the festival.
Prices have been held for 2024 and free tickets (new this year) are available for under 18’s.
A week of events are taking place at MOMA Machynlleth. The festival, in its 37th year, is building on the success of last year’s which saw a big increase in audiences attending. With a huge diversity of events including several that are totally free there’s something for everyone, with some of the greatest artists in Welsh and Classical music converging on the town.
As well as a huge diversity of musical styles, plus art, talks and workshops, there are events at all times of day too including late-night, lunchtime and morning events.
The festival closes this year with a brand new afternoon event which knits together Welsh and Classical music making. Soprano Natalya Romaniw, baritone John leuan Jones and harpist Alis Huws, all home-grown stars, join festival co-artistic director, the pianist Julius Drake, for a concert that includes music by Grace Williams, Meirion Williams and Dilys Elwyn-Edwards, and which ends with arias from operas including Madam Butterfly and Carmen. The Machynlleth Festival runs until 25 August.