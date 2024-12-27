Xiaowen is studying piano with Joanna MacGregor at the Royal Academy of Music in London, entering her second year of Master’s degree at the Academy as a Bicentenary Scholar. She received her Bachelor degree with First Class of Honours, and was awarded the Edwin Samuel Dove Prize for special merit during the studentship of her Bachelor degree studies. Her recent awards include winning the First Prize of Jacob Barnes Award with her trio, Temporal Harmonies Inc in November, the First Prize of Beethoven Piano Society Europe Senior Intercollegiate Competition in March 2023 and received the Beethoven Medal, and First Prize of the WCOM