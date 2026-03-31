St Padarn’s Church in Llanbadarn will host a visiting choir for Choral Evensong.
On Sunday, 12 April at 4pm, Vox Angelica will sing, thanks to support from Patronal Festival Grants.
The charity promotes Choral Evensong to mark a Church's patronal festival, and St Padarn's Day falls a couple of days later.
Formed in 2013, Vox Angelica is made up of former St Davids Cathedral choristers from across the years.
They performed their debut concert at the St Davids Cathedral Festival 2013, which was greatly received.
This has led to several concert engagements, and they are widely in demand as performers in concerts, services and weddings.
Music for the service will include Mendelssohn’s ‘Lift Thine Eyes’.
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