Aberystwyth band Misha and the Kings will swap their usual high-energy electric sound for a stripped-back acoustic set this Easter.
Fresh from their bid to represent San Marino at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the four-piece band will perform a special unplugged concert at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, 4 April, offering audiences a more intimate take on their music in one of the town’s most atmospheric venues.
Known for their bold, theatrical live shows, the band will instead focus on layered vocal harmonies, raw arrangements and a more personal connection with the audience.
Lead singer Misha said the idea had been a long time coming.
“I’ve always wanted to do a concert in a church - the acoustics are incredible - but I could never quite work out how it would fit with the full band sound,” she said.
“Doing the unplugged set for TEDx showed us a different way of performing, and suddenly it all clicked. It brought the whole idea back to life.”
The performance comes off the back of a busy few months for the group, including their involvement in the Dreaming San Marino Eurovision selection, TEDx Aberystwyth and recent media coverage in the Cambrian News and on BBC Radio Wales.
Misha added: “This show is about hearing the songs in a completely different way - more stripped-back, more direct. It’s going to be a really special atmosphere, and a chance for us to connect with people in a way we don’t always get to with the full electric show.”
With their debut album due for release in May, the Easter concert offers fans a unique chance to experience the songs in a completely different light.
Doors open at Holy Trinity Church at 5pm with a “pay as you feel” to enter policy.
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