A not-for-profit organisation called Gŵylan has been developed in Aberystwyth to host live art and music events with Welsh language and environmental conservation at the core of its principles.
Friends Stephanie McGeean, Alana Hughes and Liam Potter have combined their passions and expertise to create Gŵylan because they are passionate about music, art, Aberystwyth, community, championing the Welsh language, and the beautiful local wildlife.
Stephanie said: “We will be hosting multi-genre music and arts festivals across multiple Aberystwyth venues.
“Our stages will welcome musicians from across Wales and we will showcase Welsh language music and art.
“We will use our platform to celebrate local wildlife and inspire consciousness of conservation efforts.
“Our revenue will be donated towards relevant local charities and reinvested back into the organisation to continue hosting events for the community.
“Our first festival will take place on 28 March in Y Cwps and The Angel Inn and is funded by Llwyddo'n Lleol 2050 project, and we have really exciting plans for a larger event in the summer.”
Stephanie is a 28-year-old mother of two who moved to Aberystwyth for university 10 years ago where she met her partner.
“We briefly moved away but decided to return to raise our family here,” she explained.
“I decided to start this organisation during my maternity leave after a near-death experience that made me realise I want my life and my career to be something that I am proud of.”
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