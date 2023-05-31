Plans are in the final stages for the celebration concert in memory of John Davies which will be held at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 10 June.
All the appearing artists, many of whom are travelling a great distance to perform, are giving their services without charge to honour John, who gave so much to encourage their love of music.
The evening will be compered by BAFTA Cymru winner and Hinterland star Aneirin Hughes.
At 16, Aneirin joined Aberystwyth Silver Band, where his musical journey began. After college at Aberystwyth, he went on to study opera at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama before embarking on a rich and varied career as a musician and an actor in film and television.
Aneirin said: “John was the humblest of men who inspired so many of us through his gentle example.”
The finalised program will feature Aber Jazz, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Yr Adran & Ioan Mabbutt and many special guests including soprano cornet player from Cory Band, Ian Roberts, up-and-coming percussionist Heledd Gwynant and clog champion dancers brothers Daniel and Morus Jones, who all have family roots in the Aberystwyth area.
The arts centre will be donating the profits from all ticket sales and, together with John’s family and friends, Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club members are providing organisational support and volunteers on the night. All money raised will be used to support and encourage young musicians.