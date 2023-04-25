John was committed to charity work and was a founder member of the Lions Club where his distinctive humour was plain to see as he was an unrivalled public speaker. As the shop was one of the first in the country to sell a SWATCH watch in the eighties, he decided to test the strength of the watch by organising a competition to throw one. There was a prize for the person who threw it furthest! John's sense of humour was legendary. He was behind all the business people of the town and when new business started, John would visit them to donate a piece of coal as a sign of luck.