A concert to celebrate the life of Aberystwyth jeweller, John Davies, will take place next month.
On Saturday, 10 June, the celebration concert will take place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, and the tribute to the much-loved man will raise funds to support and encourage young musicians - a cause very close to John’s heart.
John was born in Aberystwyth in 1941 and spent his life involved in good works. He was supportive of all aspects of musical life in the town so his death in August 2021 was a blow not only to his family also to the community.
His wife Ann said: “John loved music. He found every opportunity to immerse himself in Aberystwyth’s rich musical life and shared his enthusiasm through encouraging and supporting as many people as possible. He was as much a musician as a business man and it seems fitting that his life is remembered with a celebratory concert.”
Daughter Angharad added: “We are so grateful to all the musicians and volunteers that are giving up their talent, time and, in some cases, also travelling back to Aberystwyth to make this event possible.Aberystwyth Arts Centre was one of his many musical homes and it is so wonderful that the event is to be hosted there.”
As a musician, John played cornet, flugel horn and soprano with the town band, and also conducted the youth band. As an accomplished trumpeter, he was also a member of Aber Jazz, Philomusica and the Gilbert and Sullivan society.
The concert will feature Aber Jazz, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Only Boys Aloud and many special guests including Soprano Cornet player from Cory Band Ian Roberts, up and coming percussionist Heledd Gwynant and clog champion dancers, brothers Daniel and Morus Jones, who will represent Wales in the World dance cup in Portugal in July 2023.
Son Rhodri said: “Dad would be especially happy to know they are involved as he always nurtured young musical talent through his work with the junior band.”
Aberystwyth Arts Centre will donate the profits from all ticket sales and, together with John’s family and friends, Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club members will provide organisation support and volunteers on the night.
Tickets are £15 and £10 for concessions. To book, please call 01970 623232 or book online at aberystwythartscentre.co.uk.
John Davies was born in Aberystwyth in 1941. He attended St Padarn’s Primary School and then Llandaf Cathedral School where he became head chorister. At 16 he returned to work at the family jewellery and china shop, T.J.Davies, founded by his father Titus and mother Annie Felix.
In 1978 under the supervision of John and his wife Ann, the business was further expanded, becoming an attraction for locals and visitors at several different sites in the town in turn. John and his staff visited the National Eisteddfod annually and met and attracted Welsh customers to the shops and went the extra mile to help them. Over 100 staff were employed over the years and the majority were Welsh speakers from the local community, which was an important element of the service offered.
John and Ann met back in the sixties at the Urdd Folk Dancing Party whilst Ann was a student at the College of Librarianship.
John was committed to charity work and was a founder member of the Lions Club where his distinctive humour was plain to see as he was an unrivalled public speaker. As the shop was one of the first in the country to sell a SWATCH watch in the eighties, he decided to test the strength of the watch by organising a competition to throw one. There was a prize for the person who threw it furthest! John's sense of humour was legendary. He was behind all the business people of the town and when new business started, John would visit them to donate a piece of coal as a sign of luck.