It's the end of an era! That's what many of those who queued outside T J Davies in Aberystwyth this morning said to each other.
They were there on Owain Glyndwr Square for the start of the popular jewellery and china shop's retirement sale, and they braved the icy temperatures in time for the start of the sale at 9.30am.
To help customers and staff find what they want, and enjoy walking around the shop for what will probably be their last time, customers were allowed in to the shop three at a time.
Many people bagged a bargain in the sale, and spoke to staff to say how sad they were to hear of the shop's closure.
Tributes poured in when popular businessman John Davies the jeweller died in September 2021.
Mr Davies moved the jewellers, founded by his father Titus John Davies on Terrace Road in 1948, to 11-13 North Parade in 1990 with his wife Ann.
The couple received many awards for their work over the years, with the business scooping honours at the 2019 Aber First awards organised by Menter Aberystwyth.