Celebrating the music of The Four Seasons, Walk Like a Man is the multi award-winning tribute to Frankie Valli and the musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys.
Let the show take you back to 1962, to a time when four guys who were barely scraping a living sang doowop beneath the streetlamps of the tough New Jersey streets.
Bringing the Four Seasons' incredible journey to life, producer Mark Halliday (star of Jersey Boys in the West End) has assembled a cast of West End performers and musicians drawn from the country’s most popular stage shows.
You will not be able to resist classics such as Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, December 63, Bye Bye Baby, Beggin and, of course, Walk Like A Man.
Walk Like a Man comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 16 June at 8pm.
Book now and see why this show receives standing ovations wherever it goes.