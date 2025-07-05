Oasis kicked-off their long awaited comeback in Cardiff on Friday night, with the Liam and Noel Gallagher stepping out on the stage together for the first time in 16 years.
The band performed to 70,000 fans at the Principality Stadium on July 4 - the first of several ‘Live 25’ dates across the UK, with another night in the Welsh capital on Saturday.
The band were supported by Cast and Richard Ashcroft.
The setlist for the night was as follows:
Hello
Acquiesce
Morning Glory
Some Might Say
Bring it on down
Cigarettes & Alcohol
Fade Away
Supersonic
Roll With It
Talk Tonight
Half the World Away
Little by Little
D'You Know What I Mean
Stand By Me
Cast No Shadow
Slide Away
Whatever
Live Forever
Rock and Roll Star
Encore:
The Masterplan
Don't Look Back in Anger
Wonderwall
Champagne Supernova
