Christmas is near and Theatr Felinfach is excited to welcome you to their festivities.
The Welsh Christmas Panto runs on the 8 and 10-13 December.
The Dyffryn Aeron crew are swept into a film celebrating the composer, Joseph Parry, but soon find themselves pulled right into the chaos of the workers and ironmasters of Merthyr. At least they’ve escaped the mischief of Mr Ŵr’s gang, Ben Ake and Gwenwyn Ŵr, or have they?
Enjoy the unique experience that is the Welsh language pantomime at Theatr Felinfach, devised, written and performed by community actors, writers and the Theatr Felinfach team.
Assistance for new Welsh speakers and learners is available.
Contact the Theatre for information on group bookings of more than 10.
There’s a chance to dance with friends and family at 50 Shêds o Santa Clôs on 19 December.
The Christmas cabaret will certainly put you in the festive spirit with tunes by Rhys Taylor and band. Singing on the evening will be 2024 Cân i Gymru winner Sara Davies and well-known actor/singer Gwydion Rhys.
The evening is suitable for the whole family and ideal for a work party or family and friends.
You can also choose between VIP Cabaret Tickets, (which include a welcome drink and table service) or Auditorium Seated tickets (that include a warm welcome to the dance-floor!).
Carys Hâf, Theatr Felinfach Front of House and Programming Coordinator said: “Christmas at Theatr Felinfach is always a special time and it’s great to celebrate with our audiences. Between the hustle and bustle and fun of the annual Welsh Christmas Panto and great mash-ups with 50 Shêds o Santa Clôs it’s an opportunity to sit back and relax, laugh and create memories”.
For tickets and information, visit https://theatrfelinfach.cymru/eng/home.html or call 01570 470697.
