The Welsh Government has announced a new schedule of road closures for the A44 between Aberystwyth and Llangurig next week.
Resurfacing work was due to take place on the busy trunk road earlier in June, but was delayed due to 'unforeseen programming issues' and poor weather.
The road was closed last Monday, 23 June between 7am and 7pm for work to begin.
It will also be closed on Monday, 30 June between 7am and 7pm, with motorists having to take a 77-mile detour via Machynlleth.
There will then be four overnight closures of the road while white lining and road stud installation takes place.
From Tuesday, 1 July until Friday, 4 July, the A44 will be closed in both directions between Tyn y CWm and Sweetlamb.
Posting on social media, Traffic Wales said: "A44 closed in both directions between Tyn y Cwm - Sweetlamb for white lining & road stud installation following last week's resurfacing work.
"01/07/25 - 04/07/25 |⌚19:00 - 07:00
"Diversion via A470 / A487."
Traffic Wales added that the road will also be closed between 7am and 7pm on Monday, 30 June.
