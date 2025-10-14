Production company Ad/Lib Cymru have a healthy relationship with their friends at Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli, Gwynedd.
Having previously brought a few of their shows to the theatre including ‘An Evening with Shane Williams’ and a night to celebrate 50 years of TV soap ‘Pobol Y Cwm’, they will be back again this November with not one, but two shows.
Shane Williams will return to the venue, but this time he will have some friends with him when Lee Byrne and James Hook join him on the stage.
The former international rugby players, serving Wales brilliantly as well as the Lions and The Ospreys, are not just superb sportsmen, they are also the best of friends. During this event you will hear all about their friendship along with tales on and off the rugby field.
‘An evening with Shane, Lee & Hookie’ travels to Pwllheli on Tuesday, 11 November, at 7.30pm.
And as Monty Python once said, now for something completely different, because on Thursday, 20 November, also at 7.30pm, Ad/Lib Cymru will bring a celebration of Julie Andrews to Neuadd Dwyfor.
‘A Spoonful of Julie’ has been organised to mark the 90th birthday of Dame Julie Andrew.
The show stars international opera and musical theatre soprano, Georgina Stalbow, with special guest, international opera baritone and West End star Anthony Stuart Lloyd.
Baring more than a striking resemblance to the young Julie Andrews, Georgina will take audiences on a musical journey with songs from ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘The Julie Andrews Hour’, plus many more, to mark Dame Julie Andrews' 90th Birthday Celebrations in 2025.
And Georgina's leading man for the evening in Pwllheli is the 6ft 7 “tower of talent” known as the man with the “Rolls-Royce Voice”, Anthony Stuart Lloyd.
