Looking for things to do over and places to see over the summer half term 27 May - 4 June?
A host of businesses and organisations have plenty of activities lined up across mid wales to make sure you can fill your week and try something new and different every day.
Plascrug Leisure Centre, Aberystwyth, SY23 1HL
From air assault arenas to swimming crash courses, Plascrug Leisure centre has an array of activities spread out across the half term week.
Swimming Crash course
A swimming crash course will be held everyday for children aged four and above. You will need to book a slot through the reception if you are interested, their phone number is: 01970 624579
Bouncy castle
After a swim, children between ages three to eight can jump on the bouncy castle on both Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday’s sessions are 10 am - 11 am and 11:30 am - 12:30 pm, Thursday’s sessions are 1 pm - 2 pm and 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm.
Multi Skills session
If your child wants to improve their technique, or try a brand new sport, the leisure centre’s multiskills session is the place to be.
The session will rotate between up to eight different sports including football, basketball and hockey. Rather than just sending the children out for a game, the coaches will hone their skills in various parts of each game, such as passing and dribbling in football.
The multiskills session takes place on Wednesday from 1 pm to 4 pm.
Air Assault nerf game
If you’re looking to end the week with a bang, Air Assault UK are bringing their arsenal of nerf guns to the leisure centre.
Children aged 6 - 11 can blast their friends in a safe environment supervised by a games co-ordinator.
The £8 cost includes all Nerf guns, bullets and safety equipment needed. The games co-ordinator will personally design the arena with tactical cover and strategic routes to get the advantage on the other team. To mix things up even more, the games co-ordinator enters the arena armed with their own Nerf gun, adding some unpredictability to the game.
The air assault battle will take place on Friday June 2 at 10 am. It costs £8 per child.
The Urdd National Eisteddfod
The annual touring Urdd National Eisteddfod attracts around 100,000 visitors and 75,000 competitors.
This year’s event will be held in Llanymddyfri (Llandovery) between 29 May and 3 June 2023.
Many local talents and famous faces from Carmarthenshire will support the Eisteddfod in their roles as Presidents of the Day this year. Alex Jones will swap The One Show sofa for the Maes at the beginning of the week after confirming her role as President of the Day on the first day of the festival. Rugby stars Nigel Owens and Wyn Jones will visit the sports field; and television presenters Heledd Cynwal and Owain Wyn Evans, as well as comedian Elis James will share their experience of the Urdd as they join in the fun on the Maes. Also, before heading to Glastonbury in June, the band Adwaith along with Heledd Watkins from HMS Morris will be Presidents of the Triban festival to round off the week.
Tickets are available here https://www.urdd.cymru/en/eisteddfod/tocynnau/
Thanks to financial support of £150,000 from the Welsh Government, low income families will be able to claim free tickets to the Urdd Eisteddfod Maes.
The Centre for Alternative Technology, Llwyngwern Quarry, Pantperthog, Machynlleth SY20 9AZ
Take part in a series of ‘free and family friendly’ activities across the half term week. Pick up your exploring gear on site, and prepare for an adventure as you search for a variety of animals and wildlife across all kinds of landscapes including forests, meadows and ponds.
Not only will you immerse yourself in the local nature and wildlife, but you will also contribute to the national wildlife’s recording database. The Centre for Alternative Technology is calling it the ‘Big Nature Count’ as what you discover will go on to change what we know about the area’s wildlife.
If you want to get even more ‘hands-on’, the centre will have a range of daily activities including a moth release and morning bird walk. For people with an interest in specific animals, the centre is organising extra events which focus on individual species.
Head of the Eco Centre at CAT, John Challen, said: “With such a wide variety of habitats at the Centre, combined with our team of on-hand experts, there’s so much to learn about on a day out at CAT.
“The Big Nature Count will give families a great opportunity to take part in a fun, educational day out, that will contribute to real ecological studies and benefit researchers for years to come."
Cadw sites across the country
Cadw sites across the country are offering a variety of ‘epic adventures’ with something unique at each location.
St. Davids Bishop’s Palace, Haverfordwest, SA62 6PE
Wednesday 31 May - Thursday 1 June, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Travel back in time at the mediaeval palace with music played in the style of the 12th century performed by Minstrel Tom. Learn more about music from the era, as well as the instruments people played over 800 years ago.
The tales of two ‘significant historical figures’ will be brought to life, learn about Bishop Henry de Gower and Dame Agatha Barlow and see how their stories paint the history of the palace itself.
Laugharne Castle, Carmarthen SA33 4SA
Saturday 27 May – Sunday 28 May, 11:00 am – 16:00 pm
“Experience the thrill of seeing magnificent birds of prey up close at Laugharne Castle’s falconry event.”
The event promises the chance to see a variety of different birds of prey as well as learn about each from the experts themselves. The displays will run twice a day, the first at 12:00 pm and the second at 3:00 pm
Summer of Stories (Various Cadw sites)
Twelve Cadw sites including St Davids Bishop’s Palace and Kidwelly Castle will be celebrating Wales’ ‘rich oral traditions’ with storytellers showing ‘the best’ of Welsh tale-spinning, with stories told about historical characters, legends, myths, culture and heritage.
https://cadw.gov.wales/visit/whats-on/find-a-cadw-event