Many local talents and famous faces from Carmarthenshire will support the Eisteddfod in their roles as Presidents of the Day this year. Alex Jones will swap The One Show sofa for the Maes at the beginning of the week after confirming her role as President of the Day on the first day of the festival. Rugby stars Nigel Owens and Wyn Jones will visit the sports field; and television presenters Heledd Cynwal and Owain Wyn Evans, as well as comedian Elis James will share their experience of the Urdd as they join in the fun on the Maes. Also, before heading to Glastonbury in June, the band Adwaith along with Heledd Watkins from HMS Morris will be Presidents of the Triban festival to round off the week.