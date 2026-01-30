AS the public vote to choose the winners of Welsh music awards, Gwobrau’r Selar, closes, the organisers have also revealed the lineup for the event.
The vote to choose the winners of the 10 open categories shut on Friday, 23 January.
The shortlists will be revealed weekly between now an the awards event on 21 February, exclusively on BBC Radio Cymru shows presented by Mirain Iwerydd and Ifan Davies.
Last week is was revealed that popular presenter Mirain Iwerydd would also be hosting the awards night on the stage at Aberystwyth Students Union, as the event returns to it’s spiritual home where it was held annually between 2015 and 2020 and was acknowledged as one of the Welsh music scenes live music highlights.
Now that the voting booth has closed, Y Selar can also reveal which artists will be performing at the event and the lineup includes a mix of established and up and coming talents – every one having made a big impression in one way or another during 2025.
The headlining acts on the night will be Bwncath, whom are currently without doubt one of the most popular bands in Wales, and Buddug who scooped a total of four awards at last years Gwobrau’r Selar.
Three exciting young acts will also be supporting, including Taran, who won the ‘Best Short Record’ award for their debut EP last year, and released their first full album, ‘Dan y Cymylau’, during 2025.
Two other young acts whom have made a big impression during 2025 complete the lineup in the form of Pembrokeshire newcomers Lafant, who released their debut EP ‘Y Fodrwy’ in May, and Blȇr from Caernarfon whom are currently one of the most promising young acts in Wales.
DJs will also be performing at the event with the names to be announced soon.
Y Selar have also announced Aberystwyth University as the headline sponsor for Gwobrau’r Selar, which is apt given the event will return to the Uni campus.
“I think we’ve put together a brilliant lineup and we can’t wait for the night to come around,” said Gwobrau’r Selar organiser, Owain Schiavone.
“Having had a fairly long hiatus, initially due to the pandemic, it’s quite a big step for us to be holding the live event on this scale again, but I’m confident that there’s a desire for it and am very grateful to Aberystwyth University for their support.
“The cost of holding any event have risen greatly, but having the support of a main sponsor helps us put on a fantastic lineup whilst also keeping ticket prices very reasonable.”
Nanw Maelor, Aberystwyth Welsh Student Union President said: “As one that missed out on the opportunity of attending Gwobrau’r Selar before the pandemic, it’s great to see the event back at the Union with all the talent that’s performing.
“The Welsh music scent is very exciting right now, and it’s core to the experiences of Welsh students in Aber. I’m very much looking forward to what will be a memorable night.”
Dr Gwawr Taylor, Secretary and Director of Welsh in Aberystwyth University added: “We’re very pleased to be sponsoring the awards this year as they return to Penglais Campus for the first time since the pandemic.
“Without doubt, over the decades, Welsh music has been key to the viability of the language,
“Offering sponsorship to this special occasion therefore fits perfectly with the University’s mission of strengthening Wales and promoting the energy of the Welsh language.”
