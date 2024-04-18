ENVIRONMENT bosses are considering banning cars from Ynyslas beach.
One of the most popular beaches in west Wales, Ynyslas attracts thousands of visitors every year to the sand dunes and shallow waters along the Cardigan Bay coast.
Bosses at Natural Resources Wales have however confirmed that they are considering banning vehicles from the beach over climate and pollution concerns.
This would be a massive blow to local beachgoers and tourists.
The future of the visitor centre at Ynyslas, which was due to close last month, still hangs in the balance with staff being kept on until September.
A notice has also gone out for an ice cream van on the beach this summer.
On the issue of car parking on Ynyslas, Elsie Grace, Head of Sustainable Commercial Development for NRW said: “We know that as an organisation we need to focus on activities that have the most impact on both the nature and climate emergencies and pollution prevention.
“One consideration is to look at the impact of parking vehicles on the beach.
“We are currently looking at all the possible implications of such a change, but there is no decision at the moment.”
This has been met with concern by local MS, Elin Jones, who said: “Access to the beach and the nature reserve is heavily dependent on the car for the vast majority of people and is enjoyed by many thousands throughout the year.
“Any prohibition of parking would be rejected by the local population I am sure.
“ NRW therefore needs to re-think any such proposal immediately.”
On the future of Ynyslas Visitor Centre and the other centres at Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau, Ms Grace added: “Public funding is exceptionally tight across the whole of the UK.
“As such, we are having to look across all of our remit and critically review what we can and must continue to do, what we stop, and what we slow or do differently.
“We have already taken significant steps to reduce our financial pressures, such as tighter recruitment controls and reducing use of agency and temporary contracts.
“This has given our Board and Executive team more time to consider our priorities and our visitor centre review sits within this wider work, and to agree this with Welsh Government.
“We have employed seasonal staff at Ynyslas who will be employed until September. We continue to discuss alternate delivery models with partners over the longer term.”