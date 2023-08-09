September sees the All Wales Ploughing & Hedging Championships return to Ceredigion after an absence of 10 years.
Cymdeithas Aredig Ceredigion has taken up the challenge of running the championships on behalf of the Welsh Ploughing Association on 9 September, and has chosen to return to the same seaside location of the Aberystwyth University-owned farm of Morfa Mawr, Llanon, as they previously did in 2012.
The Welsh Ploughing Association was first set up in 1958 to hold an annual All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships to help encourage ploughing and hedging within country.
The championships will be the 63rd running of the contest, which is being sponsored by Castell Howell Foods, and will also include the Six Nations Vintage Ploughing Championships and will showcase the skills of the various styles used by the ploughmen with tractors, of both vintage and modern.
Also on display will be the beautiful traditional, relaxing sight of horse ploughing.
There will be a variety of hedging styles on show, as well as fencing competitions.
As an added attraction to celebrate the countryside, the organisers are hoping to have a static display of steamers, stationary engines, veteran tractors and implements, cars and motorcycles.
The championships kicks off on Friday, 8 September with the traditional church service of ‘Blessing the Plough’ at St Restitutus Church, Llanrhystud at 7pm before the traditional ploughman’s supper. The action starts on Saturday, 9 September.