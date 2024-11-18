An uncanny Keir Starmer was in Cardigan this month calling for support to end new fossil fuel projects.
An environmental campaigner wore a larger-than-life mask of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, encouraging passersby to write to their Senedd Members during COP29 climate conference.
The Uncanny Keir posted the first letter calling for Senedd Members to support the Fossil Fuel Treaty to end new coal, oil and gas projects.
One of the organisers, retired Welsh teacher Philippa Gibson, said: “The COP29 meeting is taking place in Azerbaijan this week, but is making slow progress as oil lobbyists and petro-states such as Azerbaijan itself are overwhelming in their influence, meaning that action to reduce fossil fuel dependency isn’t happening.
“But ordinary people are saying it's time for a fossil-free future.
“The climate crisis already threatens Welsh communities; rising seas are eroding coastlines, extreme weather endangers lives, homes and food security, with shockwaves felt across the economy.”
Only this year campaigners lost a battle to stop a coal mine expansion going ahead in Aberpergwm.
The stall, hosted during a Global Day of Action, offered residents to sign a petition calling Wales to join the treaty.
The treaty, spearheaded by Pacific nations Vanuatu and Tuvalu, has the support of 14 nations, European Parliament and the World Health Organisation.
It would complement the Paris Agreement, providing a roadmap to phase out fossil fuel use and lay foundations for a ‘just energy transition in which no worker, community or country is left behind’.
David Grace, a physics teacher at the stall, said: “These same threats we face in Wales are felt acutely by these Pacific Island states – some of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world.
“Their survival depends on a successful global transition away from fossil fuels.
“Wales has a duty to stand with them and support their demands.“
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones said: “I’ve met recently with champions of the Fossil Fuel Treaty and I believe that it needs to be signed up to by countries throughout the world.
“But with words must come actions, and it’s time to see more effort and priority put into enabling ordinary people to transfer from a fossil-based life to a climate-friendly life.
“It’s currently financially and practically prohibitive for many people to switch to electric cars and non-fossil heating systems and governments need to facilitate and fund much of this change for people.”