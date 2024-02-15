The hunt is on for Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales’ 2024 scholar.
The long-standing scholarship, which is open to anyone above the age of 18 working in the red meat sector in Wales, provides funding worth £4,000 to study an aspect of red meat production or processing anywhere in the world.
The travel scholarship is now open and closes on 1 March.
Previous scholars have included academics, farmers, butchers, processors and new entrants to the industry with topics studied ranging from pasture crop utilization and selective breeding to improving cost of production and international beef grading systems.
Scholars can choose to study any topic within the red meat supply chain, providing benefit to themselves as individuals and the wider industry also. Study trips can last up to six weeks and scholars are expected to write a scholarship report and share their findings with the wider industry upon their return.
2023 HCC scholar Tudor Roderick said: “The scholarship is a fantastic opportunity to travel and learn about different farming systems. During my trip to Australia, I met so many inspirational and passionate sheep breeders who gave me such detailed insights into their businesses. I would recommend that anyone that is interested in travelling and learning more about farming abroad to apply for the scholarship.”
To apply for the scholarship, interested individuals should fill out the application form on the HCC website, this will be followed by an interview for short-listed candidates.
The application window is open until 1 March at 5pm. Full details and how to apply can be found here.