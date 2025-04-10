Hybu Cig Cymru has launched this year’s search for its annual scholarship scheme.
The scholarship of up to £4,000 is a chance to explore the world and its varying red meat production or processing systems.
Applications are welcomed from individuals working in the red meat sector in Wales, who are over 18 years of age, before the closing date of 28 April.
Previous scholars have included farmers, butchers, processors, academics and new entrants. Topics studied have ranged from improving cost of production and genetic selection for lamb meat yield to pasture crop utilization and international beef grading systems.
The Scholarship has seen successful candidates travel as far as New Zealand, Australia and South America.
HCC’s Industry Development Executive, James Ruggeri said: “The HCC Scholarship has been running for over twenty years and is an invaluable opportunity for individuals who are eager to develop their understanding and experiences of red meat production and processing. Candidates must be ambitious and committed to the sector, and willing to share their findings with others here in Wales so that the wider industry can benefit from their new-found knowledge.
“We are extremely fortunate to have thousands of extremely hard-working, passionate people in our sector here in Wales. I would encourage anyone with a desire to develop their business and help move the industry forward in the future, to apply.”
HCC scholars become members of the HCC Scholarship Association which boasts an exclusive membership of award-winning farmers, distinguished academics and notable figures within the industry. The current Chair of the Scholarship Association is sheep and beef farmer William Evans from Machynlleth.
An application form can be downloaded from the HCC website, which will be followed by an interview for short-listed candidates. The application window opens on 9 April and closes at 12pm on 28 April 2025.