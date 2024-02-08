BBC Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt will deliver a public lecture at Aberystwyth University next month.
Justin Rowlatt has been a correspondent on Newsnight, Channel 4 News and Panorama and nominated for Royal Television Society and BAFTA awards for his work.
He came to prominence in Britain when in 2006 he became BBC2’s Newsnight's ‘Ethical Man’.
The public lecture and question and answer session, which takes place on Thursday 7 March, is open to the public with a limited number of tickets available for free by clicking here.
During the event, Justin Rowlatt will reflect on his journey and engage in discussions with the audience about public perceptions and efforts to address climate change in the UK and around the world.
Speaking ahead of his visit, Justin Rowlatt said: "I’m really excited to be coming to Aberystwyth and happy to discuss every aspect of climate change with the students, staff and the public. The ongoing, worldwide discourse around climate change is extremely challenging.
“But there’s a positive story to report too and as part of my job I also get to cover all the breakthroughs in the flourishing green economy. We’re living through a period of incredible technological and economic change and that creates huge opportunities for those people who are willing to roll up their sleeves and get involved.”
Professor Angela Hatton, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Knowledge Exchange and Innovation at Aberystwyth University, said: "It will be a pleasure to welcome Justin here to discuss his work and his unique insights on the public discussions around climate change. He regularly reports on evidence of climate change and the ongoing efforts to address the causes and need for change; covering many of the United Nations’ annual climate change conferences. His journalism also helps hold accountable those working to address climate change.
“As part of this broad societal discussion, we are very fortunate that we have leading experts in Aberystwyth in fields such as biodiversity and climate change. Their teaching and research make a positive contribution locally and internationally. Justin’s talk will be an opportunity to discuss in more depth these topics which are extremely important to all our lives."
Dr Jennifer Wolowic, Principal Lead of the Dialogue Centre at Aberystwyth University added: “We are very excited to create a space for students, researchers, businesses and members of the community to hear about Justin’s experiences and join him in conversation. Hosting opportunities to exchange ideas is vital to the university’s ongoing role as a collaborator in creating better futures.”