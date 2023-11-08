A business course specifically focused at dairying has been created by Farming Connect to help new entrants thrive in the sector.
The two-day intensive Business Bootcamp aims to instil new entrants with confidence, skills and motivation to grasp opportunities, develop efficient businesses and build a successful career.
Participants in the residential course will have the opportunity to gain knowledge from an impressive line-up of speakers, says organiser Eiry Williams, of Farming Connect.
“The course will cover business planning, share farming and grazing and will also include a farm visit,’’ she explains.
Delivering those modules will be agricultural consultant John Crimes, of CARA Wales, who will give guidance on share farming agreements and business plans, while organisational change consultant Wyn Owen will help participants concentrate their minds on where they want to go next – and, importantly, how to get there.
There is no better way to gain inspiration than to hear from those who were new entrants themselves once.
Doing that will be Conwy farmer Sam Pearson, a Farming Connect mentor, who will give an insight into his story and farming system.
Another farmer who is certain to inspire is Matthew Jackson, whose impressive rise within dairying took him from owning no cows to more than 1,300 within just 11 years.
Course participants will hear how he achieved that, while corporate trainer Emma Shaw, a senior partner with Real Success, will deliver a powerful session on team dynamics to support delegates to deal with people more effectively.
The course will take place at the Moody Cow at Bargoed Farm, Llwyncelyn, Ceredigion, where the owner, Geraint Thomas, will give an insight into his successful business.
The farm visit will be to Henbant where Eilir Evans produces milk from a herd of 700 cows split into two units.
The course will take place on Wednesday, 22 November and Thursday, 23 November and overnight accommodation is included.
To book a place or to request further information, contact Eiry at [email protected] or on 07985 155670.