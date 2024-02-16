Ceredigion WI’s Climate Change Day was held at Aberaeron Memorial Hall on 15 February.
Starting with a relaxing chair yoga session, members were then asked ‘How green are we?’ by Sheila Yeomans.
Abi Reader, deputy president at NFU Cymru, talked about the impact of climate change on farming
Ru Hartwell of the Climate Change shops talked about tree planting in Kenya.
Finally, Katie Medcalf from Environmental Systems explained ‘how the environment can help in a changing climate’.
There was stimulating discussion and questions came from all quarters. The day was thoroughly enjoyed by all, members agreed.